Carnival Cruise Line: 10 Million Guests From Galveston

Carnival Cruise Line announced it has further solidified its position as the market leader in Galveston, Tex., becoming the first cruise operator to embark 10 million guests from the port.

Marsha Taulton of Houston was recognized on the Carnival Breeze as the 10 millionth Carnival guest cruising from Galveston.

Taulton and her husband, Paul, were welcomed aboard by Capt. Isidoro Renda and Galveston Wharves Port Director and CEO Rodger Rees, and the ship’s team led an impromptu celebration of the landmark embarkation.

“This is an achievement that speaks to the success of our longstanding partnership with the port and the greater Galveston community,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We are grateful to our guests who have sailed with us from Galveston over the past two decades, continually driving the popularity of this homeport forward. The future is certainly bright, as we’re delighted to welcome more guests aboard than ever before from this great city – next stop, 20 million!”

The 10 millionth guest milestone follows an expansion of Carnival service at the port that began with the introduction of the cruise line’s new flagship, Carnival Jubilee, which was the first new cruise ship to be christened in Galveston. The expansion continues in October when Carnival Miracle begins sailing from Galveston and completes a four-ship deployment strategy. At the end of this year, Carnival’s guest capacity in Galveston is expected to increase by 20 percent compared to last year, carrying more than 800,000 guests.