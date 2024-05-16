Bodrum Partners with Marella for Social Responsibility Project

Bodrum Cruise Port hosted 30 students and three teachers from a local school onboard the Marella Discovery while the ship was docked at the port on May 11.

According to a statement, the students received a guided tour of the Marella Discovery and were provided with educational sessions on maritime topics, cruise tourism and the importance of ocean conservation.

Olivia Wells, sustainability manager at Marella Cruises said: “We are proud to be working with the Global Ports Holding on the Social Responsibility Project which is looking to educate future generations around sustainability at sea whilst improving knowledge of cruise tourism, maritime affairs and how we can preserve the natural environment in which our ships sail.

With the help of Intercruises and Bodrum Cruise Port, The Social Responsibility Project will become the blueprint for potential projects in ports from Marella Cruises.”

Aziz Güngör, Global Ports Holding, regional director of East Med, said: “As we continue to deliver exceptional service to our passengers and cruise ship partners, we remain committed to implementing social responsibility projects. We anticipate another successful cruise season in Bodrum this year, showcasing our impressive range of ships and our dedication to providing outstanding service to our passengers. Moreover, by educating future generations about the importance of our oceans, we aim to promote both our industry and the sustainability of our seas, thereby assuming significant responsibility for the preservation of our marine ecosystems.”