Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Australis Extends Extends Early Penguin Offer

Ventus Australis

Australis Cruises is extending its Early Penguin offer through May 15th, offering special rates on Patagonia adventures, the company said in a statement. 

From May 1-15, guests can take advantage of the Early Penguin promotion to book a cruise at prices starting at $500 per person or up to $1,000 per cabin. The offer is valid on early bookings for the upcoming 2024-25 season, starting in September.

Guests can board the Ventus and Stella Australis, and explore the wonders of Cape Horn and Tierra Del Fuego and the landscapes of Patagonia.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

54 Ships | 122,002 Berths | $36 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.