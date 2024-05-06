Australis Extends Extends Early Penguin Offer

Australis Cruises is extending its Early Penguin offer through May 15th, offering special rates on Patagonia adventures, the company said in a statement.

From May 1-15, guests can take advantage of the Early Penguin promotion to book a cruise at prices starting at $500 per person or up to $1,000 per cabin. The offer is valid on early bookings for the upcoming 2024-25 season, starting in September.

Guests can board the Ventus and Stella Australis, and explore the wonders of Cape Horn and Tierra Del Fuego and the landscapes of Patagonia.