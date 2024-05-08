Aurora Expeditions CMO Departs

Aurora Expeditions today announced that its Chief Marketing Officer, Hayley Peacock-Gower, is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.

Peacock-Gower has been with Aurora Expeditions for three years.

“My time at Aurora Expeditions has been exceptionally rewarding, having played a key role in its growth from a small Australian-owned expedition operator to a Certified B Corporation with three purpose-built expedition ships, a global brand presence, inspiring partners and ambassadors, and an important purpose,” said Peacock-Gower. “Though it has been a very difficult decision to leave, I feel it is the right time in my career to take this step. I look forward to watching Aurora Expeditions and its passionate staff, Expedition Team and crew continue to take the brand to new heights with the launch of the company’s third ship, the Douglas Mawson in late 2025.”

“Hayley has made a significant contribution to the business during her time with Aurora and I would like to thank her for all her hard work,” said Michael Heath, chief executive officer, Aurora Expeditions. “She has been a passionate ambassador for our business purpose and approach to responsible expedition travel and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”