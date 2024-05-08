AROYA Cruises Signs MOU with MBC STUDIOS

AROYA Cruises and MBC STUDIOS by MBC GROUP have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The signing took place during this year’s four-day Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai.

The MOU, based on a shared vision for growth in the Middle East and beyond, marks the intent for future cooperation with the film and TV production company on cinematic production projects, the company said in a statement.

Cruise Saudi’s CEO, Lars Clasen, said: “Partnerships and collaborations are a crucial part of the success of any cruise line, and we are delighted to have signed an MOU with MBC STUDIOS. We have a shared passion for the Middle East and strive to showcase authentic Arabian life and the extensive wonders the region has to offer to the world. A good cruise line draws on aspects of storytelling to delight its passengers and showcase the destinations it visits, and like MBCSTUDIOS, we know that the Middle East has a captivating story to tell. We look forward to working with MBC STUDIOS on future projects.”