AROYA Cruises Set to Reveal Product Details

Aroya Ship Rendering

AROYA Cruises, Cruise Saudi’s cruise company, is set to reveal product details this week at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai.

Visitors to the AROYA Cruises booth at ATM will have the chance to sample life on board the cruise, as the booth will be influenced by some of the on-ship experiences and designs. With interactive display screens and ship and cabin model displays, the booth will offer an exclusive first insight into this pioneering cruise line.

Turky Kari, Executive Director – Marketing and Corporate Communications, AROYA Cruises, will participate in a panel on ‘The Potential of Cruise: Creating Swell in the Middle East’ taking place on Wednesday May 8.

President of AROYA Cruises, Joerg Rudoph said of ATM: “We are excited to be bringing AROYA Cruises to ATM, a crucial event in the trade industry’s calendar. It is such an exciting time for the business, as we launch our first cruise ship to commercial markets and we look forward to showcasing the exceptional facilities, quality design and authentic Arabian experiences onboard AROYA Cruises to those at ATM this May.”

 

