Aroya Cruises Reveals Inaugural Deployment

Aroya Cruises recently revealed more details of its inaugural deployment. Operating the former World Dream, the Arabian cruise line is set to offer a series of three- to seven-night itineraries in the Red Sea starting in December.

Departing from the Port of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, sailings are already available for booking on Aroya’s website.

The first cruise is scheduled to depart on December 16, 2024. Sailing roundtrip from Jeddah, the three-night voyage features a day at sea, in addition to a visit to Cruise Saudi’s private island in the Red Sea.

According to Aroya, the destination offers turquoise beaches and golden sands, as well as picturesque landscapes.

The same itinerary is set to be repeated through at least May 2025.

Renamed Aroya, the 2017-built vessel is also set to offer two different four-night itineraries. In addition to two days at sea, the cruises feature visits to destinations in different countries.

Being offered between December 2024 and May 2025, one of the cruises sails to Sharm-al-Sheik in Egypt, while the other features a visit to Aqaba in Jordan.

Aroya Cruises is also offering three different six- and seven-night itineraries as part of its inaugural season.

Taking place between January and March 2025, the week-long cruises sail roundtrip from Jeddah and feature visits to additional destinations, such as Ain Sokhna, from which guests can visit Egypt’s capital city, Cairo.

On its website, the company also indicates that it is set to soon offer itineraries in the Mediterranean and the Arabian Gulf.

Acquired by Aroya in late 2022, the former World Dream was built for Genting Hong Kong’s Dream Cruises in 2017.

Before entering service in Saudi Arabia, the 3,400-guest vessel is set to undergo a major refurbishment that will add experiences aimed at the local public, including the first Saudi restaurant at sea.