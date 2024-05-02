Angie Stephen Named Senior VP of Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International announced the appointment of Angie Stephen as its new senior vice president, according to a press release.

In her role, Stephen will oversee the cruise line’s global growth and presence across more than 80 countries.

“Angie Stephen brings incredible experience and success to this role, one that is an integral part of Royal Caribbean International’s position as the world’s largest and most loved cruise line,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International. “From her roles in sales and marketing to most recently leading the brand’s increasing popularity and record-breaking achievements in Asia, Angie’s leadership will continue to build on our focus, results and growth within the vacation industry around the globe.”

Stephen said: “I’m thrilled to start this new chapter and build on such a wide-reaching international business that has and will continue to play a key role in Royal Caribbean’s success as a global vacation brand.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for the vacation industry, a momentum that is reaching new heights between the introduction of the game-changing Icon of the Seas and the soon-to-debut Utopia of the Seas. The opportunities to deliver even more memorable vacations around the world are exponential, and Royal Caribbean and our world-class international organization are perfectly positioned to make it all a reality.”

Stephen has taken on her new role following Bert Hernandez’s appointment as president of Silversea. A new vice president for the Asia region will be announced soon, the company said in a statement.

She joined the Royal Caribbean over 25 years ago as a field sales manager in the Midwest. She has held several roles across sales and marketing since then. She has also led the North America National Accounts sales team and was responsible for the largest share of North America trade business.