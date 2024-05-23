Andrea Bocelli to take Center Stage at Cunard Queen Anne Naming Ceremony

Cunard announced that Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will perform at Queen Anne’s naming ceremony in Liverpool on June 3.

Bocelli will be joined by a lineup of Liverpool’s talents, including the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and performers from the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts. The ship’s naming ceremony will be hosted by musician Matt Willis and his wife, TV presenter Emma Willis.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “Liverpool is known the world over as Cunard’s spiritual home, and we are thrilled to announce Maestro Bocelli as part of our incredible line-up of talented artists and performers for this special event. This celebration is a tribute to our rich history and a testament to the enduring bond between Cunard and the city of Liverpool. We look forward to honoring this legacy with a celebration of unforgettable performances that reflect the spirit and vibrancy of both our company and this magnificent city.”

Bocelli said: “It’s an honor to be performing in Liverpool, for the Official Naming Ceremony of Queen Anne. This event promises to be a beautiful celebration of artistry and craftsmanship, which perfectly captures spirit and elegance of Cunard’s new ship. To be taking part in such a historic occasion, in a city rich in cultural heritage, truly brings me great joy.”