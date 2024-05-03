Ambassador Cruise Line to Strengthen its Trade Team

Ambassador Cruise Line announced its plans to appoint a Deputy Head of Trade to further bolster its in-house trade team, according to a company statement.

The Deputy Head of Trade will play a key role in maximizing sales opportunities. Reporting directly to Nicola Harper, head of distribution at Ambassador, the Head of Trade will manage trade members and key partnerships with an emphasis on revenue generation and relationship building.

In addition, the cruise line has also opened up new Business Development Manager and Business Development Executive roles to ensure the business meets the needs of its trade partners.

In addition to the Deputy Head of Trade position, Ambassador is also looking to expand its Distribution arm, with the exact structure of the team set to be agreed upon at the end of the recruitment process.

Harper said: “As the Ambassador brand goes from strength to strength, recent developments illustrate just how highly we value our agent partners who provide the backbone to our success. We have enjoyed a record-breaking launch and this is due to the strength of our partnerships with the trade. With these new roles, our agent partners can rest assured that Ambassador will be with them every step of the way as we look to work even more closely with the trade to increase brand awareness, provide the service they deserve and ultimately drive sales of our incredible premium value cruise experiences.”