A&K Travel Group Names Architects for Crystal Newbuilds

A&K Travel Group today announced a partnership with architect Adriana Granato as well as a long-term collaboration with the naval architects Giacomo and Lorenzo Mortola.

Based in Milan, Granato’s art direction will bring a wealth of expertise and a unique perspective to the group’s architectural and interior design projects for their camps, lodges, boats, and ships, the company said.Granato, who holds a double degree in Architecture from Politecnico di Milano and Politecnico di Torino, as well as a PhD in Design and Technologies for Cultural Heritage is one of the youngest female adjunct professors ever hosted by Politecnico di Milano. In 2018, she founded Studio Ibsen, a think tank of architects, interior designers, and researchers that tackles national and international projects, as well as academic research and social-based initiatives.

Cristina Levis, CEO of A&K Travel Group, spoke highly of her collaboration with Granato, said: “Since our first meeting in 2019, Adriana has been an invaluable asset, consistently delivering exceptional results in the face of challenging projects. Her vast knowledge and unparalleled expertise in materials, shapes, and architectural history make her a true visionary in her field. Adriana’s deep understanding of my vision for our two brands, coupled with her keen awareness of our Group’s strategic goals, enables her to strike the perfect balance between tradition and innovation. This ensures that our offerings resonate with both Millennials and older generations alike, a testament to her remarkable ability to bridge the gap between the past and the future.”

Granato expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, added: “It is an honor for me to collaborate with such a legendary travel group, which has always been at the forefront of travelers’ mind as the custodian of the essence of travel. Being able to merge with the spirit of places and communities is what architecture is all about and A&K has championed that over the years. I have embraced the company’s vision from the very beginning of our collaboration, the ability to remain in the firm nature of what is classic while always developing new challenges with a convinced future-oriented approach, and I am delighted to collaborate with the passionate and experienced team in AKTG.”

Granato will oversee all architectural and interior design projects for A&K Travel Group, coordinating and guiding the professionals involved.

Crystal’s new ocean and expedition ships, as well as some of A&K’s new riverboats, will be designed by Studio Gem of Genova, led by Giacomo Mortola and his son Lorenzo Mortola

Based in Genova, Mortola father and son have 70 years of combined experience in ship design and have conceived the interiors of the most graceful ships navigating the oceans, the company said.

An internal team of talented naval engineers and architects headed by Roberto Fazi, SVP Marine of Crystal will cooperate with Studio Gem and Studio Ibsen.

Levis commented on the partnership: “I have worked with Mortola father and son for many years, starting from the construction and refurbishment of other ships and finally on the refurbishment of Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity. The sophisticated taste of Giacomo Mortola and his meticulous attention to details coupled with the pragmatic and fresh eye of his incredibly talented son Lorenzo are the perfect match for the ambitions for our ships and future projects.”

Fernando Delgado, Chief Product Officer of A&K Travel Group, said: “I am thrilled to have Adriana helping my team. She brings years of experience in sustainable architecture both in nature and in heritage buildings, an exquisite eye for the details and the refinement of the stile Italiano [Italian style]. She has already marked the difference in the first projects in which she is taking part. I am also very excited to get the opportunity to work again with Giacomo and Lorenzo with whom I had the honor to collaborate in some projects in the past. Their taste is so refined and so aligned with what we aim to achieve that we could not be in better hands.”

Photo: Giacomo Mortola and his son Lorenzo Mortola