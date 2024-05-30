AIDAdiva Will Be First Sphinx Ship To Be Modernized in 2025

AIDA Cruises will kick off its biggest fleet modernization project yet with the AIDAdiva as the first ship to go to the Chantier Naval shipyard in Marseille, France.

From February 3 to March 22, 2025, the shop will undergo extensive modernization work carried out in the guest areas. In addition, technical equipment and systems will be updated, the company said.

“The desires of our guests constantly inspire us to rethink cruising and take existing concepts to the next level. The ships of the Sphinx series made cruise history with their innovative space concept and design. We want to build on that with our AIDA Evolution program. Our guests can look forward to an even greater variety of experiences, service and comfort on board,” said Felix Eichhorn, president of AIDA Cruises.

During the seven-week drydock, all the staterooms on the AIDAdiva will be re-decorated and the company will add more suites to the vessel, as well as other new tweaks.

In terms of culinary offerings, guests will find a variety of restaurants as well as the line’s popular signature bars. The Theatrium will be refurbished and new activity areas for families with children will be added to the ship.

After completing drydock, the AIDAdiva will sail three itineraries from Rome/Civitavecchia to Italy and Malta starting March 23, 2025. Destinations include Valletta, Siracusa or Catania, Palermo, Naples and Olbia. AIDAdiva will then set sail to its summer homeport of Warnemünde, Germany, to operate cruises in the Baltic Sea region and Norway.