A Look at The Columbia and Snake River Fleet for 2024

Serving as important destinations for riverboats and U.S.-flagged cruise ships, the Columbia and Snake Rivers are poised for a strong season in 2024.

While American Queen Voyages ceased operations, other brands are scheduled to operate several vessels in the region. For a complete overview of the market, see the 2024 USA Riverboat Report.

Cruise Industry News looks into all ships sailing along the rivers in 2024.

American Jazz

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Type: Modern riverboat

Built: 2020

Capacity: 175 guests

Tonnage: 5,148

The 2020-built American Jazz will be the newest and largest cruise ship sailing on the Columbia and Snake Rivers in 2024.

Operated by American Cruise Lines, the 175-guest vessel is set to offer different itineraries in the region, with lengths varying from five to 11 nights.

American Harmony

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Type: Modern riverboat

Built: 2019

Capacity: 195 guests

Tonnage: 3,000

The American Harmony will continue to sail on the Columbia and Snake Rivers in 2024. Part of American Cruise Lines’ fleet of modern riverboats, the 195-guest ship entered service in 2019.

This year, the Harmony offers a series of one-way cruises that span eight nights, sailing between Clarkston and Portland.

American Song

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Type: Modern riverboat

Built: 2018

Capacity: 195 guests

Tonnage: 3,000

Completing American Cruise Lines’ fleet of modern riverboats on the Columbia River, the American Song is offering a program in the region in 2024.

Also cruising along the Snake River, the 195-guest vessel sails different five- to 11-night itineraries departing from Portland and Clarkston.

American Pride

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Type: Classic paddle-wheeler

Built: 2012

Capacity: 150 guests

Tonnage: 2,700

The American Pride is also sailing for American Cruise Lines in the region this year. Designed as a classic paddle-wheeler, the 150-guest ship entered service in 2012.

With its season stretching through late October, the Pride is set to offer regular eight-night cruises that sail one-way between Portland and Clarkston.

American West

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Type: Classic paddle-wheeler

Built: 1995

Capacity: 132 guests

Tonnage: 2,115

Previously known as the Queen of the West, the American West is another paddle-wheeler set to operate on the Columbia River in 2024.

Built in 1995, the 132-guest ship is part of the American Cruise Lines’ fleet and offers a series of eight-night cruises that also visit destinations on the Snake River.

National Geographic Sea Lion

Cruise Line: Lindblad Expeditions

Type: U.S.-flagged small ship

Built: 1982

Capacity: 62 guests

Tonnage: 630

Lindblad Expeditions’ National Geographic Sea Lion is set to offer cruises across the Columbia and Snake Rivers in 2024.

After completing a summer program in Alaska, the U.S.-built small ship sails in the region between late September and late October.

National Geographic Sea Bird

Cruise Line: Lindblad Expeditions

Type: U.S.-flagged small ship

Built: 1982

Capacity: 62 guests

Tonnage: 630

The National Geographic Sea Bird is set to sail a two-month fall program on the Columbia and Snake Rivers in 2024.

Operated by Lindblad Expeditions, the 62-guest exploration vessel sails between Portland and Clarkston for a series of seven-night cruises that run between late September and early November.