Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

A Look at The Columbia and Snake River Fleet for 2024

American Jazz

Serving as important destinations for riverboats and U.S.-flagged cruise ships, the Columbia and Snake Rivers are poised for a strong season in 2024.

While American Queen Voyages ceased operations, other brands are scheduled to operate several vessels in the region. For a complete overview of the market, see the 2024 USA Riverboat Report.

Cruise Industry News looks into all ships sailing along the rivers in 2024.

American Jazz
Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines
Type: Modern riverboat 
Built: 2020
Capacity: 175 guests
Tonnage: 5,148

The 2020-built American Jazz will be the newest and largest cruise ship sailing on the Columbia and Snake Rivers in 2024.

Operated by American Cruise Lines, the 175-guest vessel is set to offer different itineraries in the region, with lengths varying from five to 11 nights.

American Harmony
Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines
Type: Modern riverboat 
Built: 2019
Capacity: 195 guests
Tonnage: 3,000

The American Harmony will continue to sail on the Columbia and Snake Rivers in 2024. Part of American Cruise Lines’ fleet of modern riverboats, the 195-guest ship entered service in 2019.

This year, the Harmony offers a series of one-way cruises that span eight nights, sailing between Clarkston and Portland.

American Song
Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines
Type: Modern riverboat 
Built: 2018
Capacity: 195 guests
Tonnage: 3,000

Completing American Cruise Lines’ fleet of modern riverboats on the Columbia River, the American Song is offering a  program in the region in 2024.

Also cruising along the Snake River, the 195-guest vessel sails different five- to 11-night itineraries departing from Portland and Clarkston.

American Pride
Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines
Type: Classic paddle-wheeler
Built: 2012
Capacity: 150 guests
Tonnage: 2,700

The American Pride is also sailing for American Cruise Lines in the region this year. Designed as a classic paddle-wheeler, the 150-guest ship entered service in 2012.

With its season stretching through late October, the Pride is set to offer regular eight-night cruises that sail one-way between Portland and Clarkston.

American West
Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines
Type: Classic paddle-wheeler
Built: 1995
Capacity: 132 guests
Tonnage: 2,115

Previously known as the Queen of the West, the American West is another paddle-wheeler set to operate on the Columbia River in 2024.

Built in 1995, the 132-guest ship is part of the American Cruise Lines’ fleet and offers a series of eight-night cruises that also visit destinations on the Snake River.

National Geographic Sea Lion
Cruise Line: Lindblad Expeditions
Type: U.S.-flagged small ship
Built: 1982
Capacity: 62 guests
Tonnage: 630

Lindblad Expeditions’ National Geographic Sea Lion is  set to offer cruises across the Columbia and Snake Rivers in 2024.

After completing a summer program in Alaska, the U.S.-built small ship sails in the region between late September and late October.

National Geographic Sea Bird
Cruise Line: Lindblad Expeditions
Type: U.S.-flagged small ship
Built: 1982
Capacity: 62 guests
Tonnage: 630

The National Geographic Sea Bird is set to sail a two-month fall program on the Columbia and Snake Rivers in 2024.

Operated by Lindblad Expeditions, the 62-guest exploration vessel sails between Portland and Clarkston for a series of seven-night cruises that run between late September and early November.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

54 Ships | 122,002 Berths | $36 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.