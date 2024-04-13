Twitter Facebook Linkedin
WMS and Verizon Launch First Cruise Daily Pass Connectivity Offering

WMS and Verizon announced the launch of the Cruise Daily Pass, the first of its kind for cruise passengers, according to a press release. 

The Cruise Daily Pass is available on 200+ cruise ships and gives Verizon customers 0.5GB data as well as 50 minutes and unlimited text messages for 24 hours, according to a statement. Customers will only be charged for the days they use cellular service while at sea.

“We are thrilled to expand our longstanding partnership with Verizon to develop the Verizon Cruise Daily Pass for today’s connected passenger,” said Pramod Arora, president and CEO of WMS.

“Through our innovative wireless connectivity, Verizon customers can now enjoy this latest data, voice, and text plan, never before available while cruising. This is truly unique, and we are pleased to be the first to enable it.”

