Windstar Cruises Offers Free Upgrades on 2024 Cruises

Star Breeze

Windstar Cruises is offering a complimentary upgrade to its all-inclusive fare for 2024 cruises when booked before June 30, according to a press release.

This is worth $89 per passenger per day which is $1,200 per cabin for two on a seven-day cruise.

The free upgrade includes onboard Wi-Fi, all gratuities, and unlimited wine, beer and cocktails.

Windstar’s 2024 itineraries explore destinations in Europe, Tahiti, Latin America, the Caribbean and beyond. 

Sample itineraries include:

  • The 17-day Star Collector: Twice the Tahiti voyage, sailing roundtrip from Papeete onboard the Star Breeze.
  • The eight-day Spanish Symphony cruise, sailing from Lisbon to Barcelona onboard the Wind Surf.
  • The 15-day Star Collector: Enchantment of the Western Med journey, sailing from Lisbon to Rome onboard the Wind Surf.
  • The 16-day Star Collector: Romance of the West Med cruise, sailing from Lisbon to Rome onboard the Wind Spirit.

 

