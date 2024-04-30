Windstar Celebrates Travel Advisors in May with Giveaways and Bonus

In honor of National Travel Advisor Appreciation Day on May 1st, Windstar Cruises is offering exclusive perks and launching new programs that extend beyond May, according to a press release.

The small ship cruise line said it recognizes the crucial role travel advisors play in crafting seamless vacation experiences and is showing gratitude with special incentives.

Throughout May, travel advisors who make a new booking or complete Windstar’s Star Specialist Online Learning Program will be entered to win one of four free cruises for themselves and a guest. Bookings for 2024 made in May will earn five entries each, while bookings for 2025 and beyond will count for two entries each.

Completing the online training program in May 2024 also grants advisors five entries into the giveaway.

Additionally, Windstar is offering a $100 commission bonus for each cabin booked by travel advisors for new-to-Windstar guests during the month of May.

“During Travel Advisor Appreciation Month, we are celebrating the contributions of our advisor partners,” said Dianna Rom, Windstar’s Vice President of Sales. “Advisors have been instrumental in introducing new-to-cruise guests to Windstar, a trend we’ve observed since the industry’s revival in 2021. Their expertise not only enriches the travel experience but also contributes to the satisfaction of our guests.”

To further support travel advisors year-round, Windstar has announced two significant changes. Starting in June 2024, booking commissions will be paid 29 days prior to cruise departure, a shift from the previous post-departure payment schedule.

Moreover, travel advisors who become Windstar Cruises Star Specialists and invest time in learning about the brand will have the chance to earn back the fare of their eligible FAM trip as a future commission payment.

“Travel advisors are vital to our success at Windstar,” explained Janet Bava, Windstar Chief Commercial Officer. “With the upcoming completion of a major upgrade to our reservation system, we’ll be able to fulfill advisors’ requests for earlier commission payments. Our mutual success depends on supporting one another.”

Bava also mentioned that Windstar is initiating a consumer campaign to highlight the benefits of booking through a travel advisor.

Windstar’s fleet of six boutique sailing and all-suite yachts, accommodating 148-342 guests, is known for port-intensive itineraries that blend popular destinations with smaller, scenic locales. The line recently announced the addition of two new small ships set to join its fleet in December 2025 and December 2026.