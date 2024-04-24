Virgin Voyages Expands Status Match Program

Virgin Voyages is expanding its Status Match program for three days only, opening up its Sailing Club Status Match to other airline and hotel loyalty programs in addition to cruise.

From April 24 through Friday, April 26, Virgin Voyages will open up its Sailing Club Status Match to honor other airline and hotel loyalty programs. Travel loyalists from Marriott Bonvoy, American Airlines’ AAdvantage, Delta SkyMiles and Hilton Honors, among others, will gain access to Virgin Voyages’ “Blue Extras,” including perks such as one free bag of laundry, specialty coffee, access to an exclusive cocktail event and more.

To take advantage of the offer, guests need to book one of the select voyages during our Sail & Save promo running April 24-26, with cruises starting at $99 per Sailor per night. They’ll also need to submit proof of their travel loyalty program by April 26.