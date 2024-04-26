Virgin Set For Second ‘Virgin Celebration Voyage’

After its successful debut last year, Virgin Voyages announced its second annual “Virgin Celebration Voyage.”

In honor of the company’s 50+ year history, guests will have the opportunity to sail on three voyages featuring special guests, including Richard Branson and Boy George from Culture Club, according to a press release.

Present onboard will be Virgin Voyages executives joined by astronauts from Virgin Galactic who have voyaged to the edge of space. Guests can look forward to shore experiences, fitness classes, interactive workshops, exclusive fireside chats and daily happy hours.

“Not only are we excited to bring back this special series, but we’re making a splash, doing it bigger and better than in 2023 with not one, but three incredible voyages,” said Nirmal Saverimuttu, CEO of Virgin Voyages. “Once a year, our Sailors have unprecedented access to immerse themselves in the magic of both Virgin Voyages and the Virgin brand. They’ll be rubbing elbows with visionary leaders from across the Virgin family and this year’s very special guests.”

Dates for this year’s “Virgin Celebration Voyage” include: