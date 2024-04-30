Villa Vie Secures Financing Package but Delays Launch to May 30

Villa Vie Residences, which is starting up with a three-and-a-half year world cruise on the former Fred. Olsen Braemar, has pushed its launch back two weeks and switched start up ports.

The cruise will now begin in Belfast on May 30 as opposed to May 15 from Southampton.

The company announced the delay at the same time it said it had secured a Term Loan Facility from funds advised by NRP Maritime Asset Management AS, a Norwegian maritime fund manager, on April 26, 2024.

“Due to operational enhancements aimed at elevating the overall experience and safety of its residents, the departure of Villa Vie Odyssey, originally scheduled for May 15 from Southampton, UK, has been rescheduled to May 30 out of Belfast, Northern Ireland,” the company said as the Villa Vie Odyssey is currently at a drydock facility in Belfast.

“We are excited about our latest accomplishments and our upcoming launch of Villa Vie Odyssey and the enhancements we are making to ensure an exceptional experience for all our residents,” said Mikael Petterson, Chief Executive Officer of Villa Vie Residences. “The delay in departure is a necessary operational adjustment aimed at upholding the highest standards of service and safety.”

The company said a dedicated hotline has been established for residents to address any concerns or inquiries related to the rescheduled departure. Additionally, Villa Vie will cover all change fees incurred by residents due to the new departure date.

Residents who wish to experience the Villa Vie Odyssey before departure are invited to participate in ship tours and explore the amenities offered onboard. Tours will be available at the Belfast port, providing residents with a firsthand look at the enhancements being made to the ship.

“Our team is committed to providing personalized assistance and ensuring that our residents have a seamless and enjoyable experience with Villa Vie Residences,” added Kathy Villalba, Chief Operating Officer of Villa Vie Residences. “Excitement over our upcoming cruise is growing – with over 80% of our available cabins sold – and continues to increase everyday as we near our departure.”