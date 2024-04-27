Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Villa Vie Residences Launches Docuseries on YouTube

On the bridge

Villa Vie Residences, which is launching a startup cruise brand with the former Braemar, has unveiled a comprehensive behind-the-scenes docuseries on YouTube.

The first video was published on Saturday, featuring Staff Captain Georgios as he outlines the preparations and challenges aboard the Odyssey.

Viewers can see behind-the-scenes action and crucial decisions made just before the ship’s journey to drydock in Belfast.

The 12-minute video follows the staff captain as he gets the ship ready to sail, detailing how the company staffed up, going from 10 aboard to a larger deck and engine staff, and adapting to a new ship.

With the ship now in Belfast, more videos are expected from the drydock at Harland & Wolff as the former Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines vessel is set to be turned into the Odyssey ahead of a three-and-a-half year residential world cruise, which is set to depart from England in May

