Viking Ocean Orderbook: 6 Ships Get Accelerated Delivery; 4 More Options

Viking’s ocean cruising fleet could see the addition of just under 10,000 additional berths if the company picks up four options it has with Fincantieri in 2029 and 2030.

Per the company’s recent IPO filing, it is set to take delivery of 998-guest ocean-cruising ships in 2024 and 2025. Those will be followed by two ships in 2026, and then individual newbuilds in 2027 and 2028.

“In January 2024, we amended the shipbuilding contracts to accelerate the delivery dates for Ship XIV, Ship XV and Ship XVI. Ship XIV, Ship XV and Ship XVI are now scheduled to be delivered in the years 2026, 2027 and 2028, respectively,” the company said in its filing.

Newbuild prices also adjust, with the 2024-built Viking Vela listed at $446 million, as is the 2025-built Viking Vesta. The 2026 newbuilds come in at a cost of $501 million each, while the 2027 and 2028 newbuilds cost $517 million a piece.

The company’s orderbook chart then lists two additional options in 2029, and two options in 2030, all at 998 berths each, which are slightly upsized from the majority of its fleet at 930 berths.