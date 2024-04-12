Viking Announces New Mongolia Extension for China Voyages

For the first time, Viking is offering guests new experiences in Mongolia with the new Spirit of Mongolia extension program, according to a press release.

The five-night, guided pre- or post-extension will allow guests to delve deeper into the traditions of the region, from the city of Ulaanbaatar to the Gobi Desert. A variety of extensions, including Hong Kong and Beijing, are available on Viking’s new China itineraries: Best of China, China Discovery, Classic China and the Coast and Wonders of China.

“We were proud to announce our new China ocean voyages recently, and we are now pleased to offer guests our first experiences in Mongolia,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking. “Our guests are curious travelers who are interested in experiences that broaden their minds. With its geographic diversity and incredible history, Mongolia is an extraordinary destination making it a natural extension to our new China itineraries.”

Guests on the five-night Spirit of Mongolia extension will begin their journey in the city of Ulaanbaatar, where they will explore the Chinggis Khaan National Museum and look at fossil specimens in the paleontology lab.

The journey then continues to Dalanzadgad, where guests will stay at the Three Camel Lodge. Following their time in the Gobi Desert, guests will return to Ulaanbaatar for additional exploration for one night before continuing their journey home or embarking on their Viking voyage in China.