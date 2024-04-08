Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Viking: $700-Plus Per Passenger Day

Viking Sea

Viking Ocean posted revenue per passenger day of $714 for its ocean cruises and $792 for its river cruises in 2023, according to its recent IPO filing.

The company operated 70 river vessels that sailed at 95.5 percent occupancy during the year, and nine ocean-going vessels that sailed at 93.5 percent occupancy.

Viking carried a total of 366,730 passengers on river cruises and 243,291 on ocean voyages.

Outlining its growth pace, Viking as maintained an occupancy level in the 93-percentage range since 2017, while increasing its capacity from 3.4 million passenger days to 6.5 million and growing its revenue from $1.9 billion in 2017 to $4.7 billion in 2023.

More than 90 percent of its passengers are sourced in North America with the remainder coming from the UK, Australia and New Zealand primarily.

In addition, Viking stated that it is exploring new travel products, such as safaris and land tours, and has also started to enter new markets, such as China and elsewhere in Asia, where it said, it sees significant growth potential over the long term.

