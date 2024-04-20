Victoria Welcomes Explora I on Maiden Call

Victoria has welcomed the Explora I from Explora Journeys on its maiden call, as the 922-guest luxury ship docked at the Canadian port on Wednesday, April 17.

Chief Jerome Thomas of Xʷsepsəm Nation and the Esquimalt Singers and Dancers welcomed the Explora I to Victoria and Lekwungen Territory for their inaugural call.

According to a statement, Greater Victoria Harbour Authority CEO Robert Lewis-Manning presented Captain Diego Michelozzi with a plaque to celebrate Explora I’s first call to Victoria and their first season in the Pacific Northwest.