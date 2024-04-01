Valiant Lady Completes Inaugural San Juan Season

Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady has completed its inaugural season of sailing from the port of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The Valiant Lady embarked on its final eight-night sailing from San Juan on March 23 and is expected to arrive in Miami on March 31.

The 2019-built ship began sailing from San Juan in January 2024, hosting over 25,000 passengers on 11 sailings. Guests could explore multiple Caribbean destinations in one trip, including Barbados, St. Kitts and Antigua.

After completing the season in San Juan, the ship will return to Miami to operate roundtrip cruises ranging from four to six nights.

In December, Puerto Rico will host another Virgin Voyages’ ship, the Resilient Lady, sailing from the port starting from December 14, 2024, through April 2025.