UnCruise Kicks Off 2024 Season in Alaska

UnCruise Adventures recently kicked off its 2024 program in Alaska. After sailing from the Seattle area, the Wilderness Legacy was responsible for opening the season on April 16, 2024 as the 88-guest cruise ship departed from the Ballard Locks ahead of a 12-day repositioning voyage to Juneau.

As part of the itinerary, the Legacy paid a visit to Port Angeles, in Washington, before sailing to several destinations in Alaska. Ports of call included Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point and Chichagof Island.

The Wilderness Legacy also offered scenic cruising in different parts of the 49th state, such as the Inside Passage, the Misty Fjords, the Wrangell Narrows and Glacier Bay.

Operating a fleet of small U.S.-flagged cruise vessels, the company celebrated the first sailing on its social media pages.

Along with other staff members, UnCruise Adventure’s CEO Captain Dan Blanchard was present at the sail away to wish guests and crew “an exciting adventure,” the company said.

The 1,472-ton vessel was also saluted by the crew of the Wilderness Discoverer, which was getting ready to deadhead to Juneau ahead of receiving its first group of passengers on April 20, 2024.

Built by Bender Shipbuilding in Alabama, the Wilderness Legacy originally entered service in 1983. With a design inspired by the gold-rush era coastal steamers, the vessel offers public areas and cabins that feature a Victorian-style look.

Acquired by UnCruise in 2010, the vessel sailed for several operators during its 41-year career, including Cruise West and Alaska Sightseeing.

A total of seven ships are scheduled to sail in Alaska for UnCruise Adventures in 2024. According to the company’s brochure, the Wilderness Legacy will be joined by the Safari Endeavour, the Safari Explorer, the Safari Quest, the Wilderness Discoverer, the Wilderness Adventurer and the Wilderness Explorer.

In 2024, the company is also set to offer itineraries in Hawaii, Baja California, the Pacific Northwest and the Galapagos Islands.