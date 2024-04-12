Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

U.S. Virgin Islands Reports Increase in Cruise Arrivals

Governor Albert Bryan Jr., Commissioner Joseph Boschulte, and Deputy Commissioner RoseAnne Farrington with Disney Cruise Line Executives

The U.S. Virgin Islands reported a significant growth in cruise passenger arrivals in 2023 compared to 2019.

In 2023, St. Thomas and St. Croix welcomed more than 1,600,000 passengers on 495 cruise calls, representing a 13 percent increase compared to 2019. Additionally, The USVI saw a 58 percent increase in passengers from 2022 to 2023 and is expected to have another 5 percent rise in cruise arrivals in 2024.

“Cruise has been and continues to be a leading entryway for visitors into the territory,” said Commissioner Joseph Boschulte.

“I am proud to see the Caribbean’s appeal continue to captivate travelers. Our collaborative efforts with partners like FCCA and the Caribbean Tourism Organization underscore the unity of our region, ensuring unforgettable experiences for visitors while highlighting the unique strengths of the U.S. Virgin Islands. With a safe, welcoming destination and a shared commitment to tourism, we embrace our role as an integral part of the Caribbean community.”

Photo: Governor Albert Bryan Jr., Commissioner Joseph Boschulte, and Deputy Commissioner RoseAnne Farrington with Disney Cruise Line Executives

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

54 Ships | 122,002 Berths | $36 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.