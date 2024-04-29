Twitter Facebook Linkedin
TotalEnergies Appoints Louise Tricoire as SVP of Aviation and Marine Fuels Division

Louise Tricoire

TotalEnergies announced the appointment of Louise Tricoire as senior vice president of its newly created aviation and marine fuels division, according to a press release.

 “I’m thrilled to share that I have been appointed as Senior Vice President of the newly created Aviation and Marine Fuels division at TotalEnergies,” said Tricoire. “This expansion of my role marks a pivotal moment for the Company as we accelerate our journey to address the complex decarbonization challenges and opportunities within two key transport sectors on a global scale.”

“I am incredibly excited to lead this new division, building upon the invaluable insights and experiences gained from my role in TotalEnergies Marine Fuels. Together with diverse and highly experienced teams, we are committed to driving success and sustainability for TotalEnergies and, more importantly, for our valued customers,” she added.

In her new role, Tricoire will work on building new connections within the aviation industry and will be attending the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Aviation Energy Forum in Vienna, as well as events in Amsterdam for the LNG Bunkering & Future Fuel Summit, and the Argus Media Green Marine Fuels Conference.

