Tortola Pier Park Announces Green Globe Membership

The Cyril B Romney Tortola Pier Park announced its Green Globe membership, solidifying its commitment to sustainability and responsible tourism practices, according to a press release.

“We are excited to announce our Green Globe membership and recognize that meeting the certification requirements is quite involved, as there are a number of processes,” said Vance Lewis, CEO of Tortola Pier Park. “Becoming a Green Globe member is a testament to our dedication to sustainable tourism and responsible stewardship of our natural resources. On a day that focuses on Earth Day where we are encouraged to work together to ‘Save Our Planet’, this membership and what comes next is most timely.”

One of the initiatives of Tortola Pier Park’s sustainability efforts is the introduction of the first UV solar charging system for electric cars in the territory, set to go live in the upcoming weeks.

Tortola Pier Park will now embark on a journey of preparation for Certification. Under the Green Globe Certification Standard, Pier Park will undergo assessment and monitoring to ensure adherence to more than 380 compliance indicators across 44 criteria.