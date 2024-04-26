Tillberg Design of Sweden Celebrates the Completion of Sun Princess Project

Tillberg Design of Sweden, part of VikenGroup, celebrated the completion of the seven-year Sun Princess project, which was delivered by Monfalcone shipyard on February 14.

Tilberg Design was involved in the Sun Princess project since 2017, as coordinating architects and designers of several onboard venues, including a three-story dining room, a modern two-deck lounge and a panoramic terrace with an infinity pool, according to a press release.

The vision for the design draws inspiration from a coastal lifestyle and the endless variation in nature, the company said in a statement.

“The Sun Princess project spanned over almost seven years, and at times we were over 25 people working for that client alone,” said Fredrik Johansson, co-founder of VikenGroup and executive director of Tillberg Design of Sweden.

“In a project like the Sun Princess, we have to bring out our most creative skills, but we also have to keep a very strict discipline in everything we undertake. A large yacht project is no different–we have to be extremely focused, organized and professional in what we do, every day and in every part of the project.”

With nearly 00 people within the Viken Group, the company has the competence to manage complex projects such as Princess Cruises’ newest vessel.

“We are also used to managing very complex onboard flows and operations and we know how to master-plan even the very largest yachts so that everything both looks and works to perfection,” added Johansson, pointing to design ideas such as the Waiter Station concept developed for Sun Princess. “When everything is in the right place and functional, then the crew can provide excellent onboard service instead of fighting with the hardware!”

“We always put a lot of focus during the master planning and engineering phases to maximize the contact with the sea, the elements and the destinations,” he explained.

“We are also used to creating some very impactful and unique experiences within clearly defined budgets and without having an endless amount of space. This, of course, spills over to our yacht clients, who know that they will always get the best possible end result, irrespective of the size of investment.”

Johansson revealed that the most important aspect of any project is making sure everyone involved in the project is aligned with and well informed of the vision and the priorities of the key stakeholders.

“By ensuring there is a clear understanding of the end goal in a massive project organization, we can also empower and motivate people more, in all the various disciplines involved,” concluded Johansson.

Photo Credit: Alexander Rudolph