The World, Residences at Sea, Awarded ‘Best Ship Wine List’

The World

The World, Residences at Sea has been awarded “Best Ship Wine List” by The World of Fine Wine magazine for the ninth consecutive year.

Beverage Manager Kelley Michael Schaefer said: “To be awarded Best Ship Wine List for so many consecutive years alongside such notable establishments is a tremendous honor. Our Beverage Team, with its knowledgeable and experienced sommeliers, has the privilege and pleasure of working for our Residents who are a quite sophisticated group of wine connoisseurs. Our worldwide itinerary has allowed us to develop long-standing relationships with winemakers and owners across the globe who give us access to allocations of their finest labels, even when productions are small. We also purchase wines locally, so consequently we can create a vast collection in our cellars and wine vaults. It’s a varied collection that we are very proud of.”

The World’s master wine list includes approximately 15,000 bottles and over 1,200 selections from 20 countries. 

In addition to special wine experiences for its guests, the World’s Beverage Team collaborates with the chefs to create menus and wine pairings that highlight the cultures and foods of the destinations visited.

