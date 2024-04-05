The World, Residences at Sea Announces Jessica Hoppe as Interim CEO

The Board of Directors of The World, Residences at Sea announced Jessica Hoppe as Interim chief executive officer, effective April 4, 2024, according to a press release.

Hoppe’s appointment follows the departure of former CEO Tom Wolber who has left the organization for personal reasons. Hoppe will oversee the company, which maintains personnel in its Fort Lauderdale, Florida corporate office and onboard the ship.

Hoppe joined the company in February 2022 as General Counsel and Vice President of Strategic Alignment and was promoted to Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel in August 2023. Before joining The World, she served as General Counsel and Senior Vice President for Crystal Cruises, LLC, in Miami, Florida. At Genting Americas Inc. in New York, New York and Miami, Florida she served as General Counsel, Secretary and Senior Vice President of Governmental Affairs. She also held positions with Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen & Hamilton LLP, in New York, New York and Balch & Bingham, LLP, in Gulfport, Mississippi and Birmingham, Alabama.

“I am extremely honored and privileged to step into this important role at The World,” said Hoppe. “With the full support of our shoreside and shipboard Senior Leadership Teams we are strongly positioned to undertake our key strategic initiatives and prepare for the vessel’s dry dock in 2025. This is a very exciting time at The World and I look forward to the ship’s continued success.”