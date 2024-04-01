The Best of Cruise News on April 1: Meow Majesty to Zero Gravity

The 2024 edition of April Fool’s Day took a creative twist in the cruise industry.
Here are some of the highlights:
- Royal Caribbean Australia showed off a waterslide heading into the ocean from the top deck of one of its Quantum-class ships. “Get ready to experience all the thrills while sliding down a 620 metre slide, before relaxing in the ocean with your favourite floatie,” the company wrote in a social media post.
- Carnival launched a waterproof bag for eating pizza poolside.
- The popular Crew Center showed off its cat-themed newbuild design. the Meow Majesty.
- MSC Cruises posted its anti-gravity cabin concept on Instagram.
- Nicko Cruises posted a number of photos for a world cruise on a small river ship, including the ship calling in Sydney, Australia and heading down the East River in Manhattan.