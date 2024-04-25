Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Telenor Maritime and AT&T Ink New Roaming Deal

telenor maritime

Telenor Maritime and AT&T announced the International Day Pass (IDP), a new mobile package for cruise and ferry passengers, offering affordable connectivity at sea.

Cruise IDP allows passengers to use their phones and stay connected just as they do on land, with packages at a fixed, affordable and daily rate, the company said in a statement.

“We are excited to introduce this revolutionary roaming product, in partnership with AT&T,” said Håkon Berdal, commercial roaming manager at Telenor Maritime.

“This initiative underscores our unwavering commitment to enhancing the passenger experience by providing seamless connectivity solutions that transcend the boundaries of traditional maritime communication.”

Telenor Maritime’s mobile network spans over 280 ships globally and caters to millions of passengers daily.

