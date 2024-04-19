Technical Issue Onboard Norwegian’s Pride of America Leads to Itinerary Change

The current sailing of Norwegian Cruise Line’s Pride of America is seeing significant changes due to what the cruise line called a technical issue.

“Ensuring the safety of both our guests and crew remains our top priority,” Norwegian said in a statement sent to guests onboard.

“Despite our best efforts to maintain our original itinerary, unfortunately, on April 16, 2024, a technical issue impacted our departure from Hilo, Hawaii, leading to the cancellation of our scheduled visits to Kona, on April 17, 2024, and Nawiliwili, Kaua’i, on April 18, 2024,” the company continued.

“Our dedicated team, in collaboration with local experts, worked diligently to resolve the issue and provide updated information as soon as it became available. We sincerely apologize for any confusion caused by this fluid situation and are pleased to confirm that the issue has now been resolved,” Norwegian Cruise Line added.

AIS data shows that the Pride of America finally left the port of Hilo on Thursday morning, after three days docked.

According to Norwegian Cruise Line, before ending the current cruise in Honolulu on April 20, 2024, the 2005-built vessel is set to make a shortened visit to Nawiliwili.

“We are eager to resume our journey around the Big Island, committed to making the remainder of your time with us as relaxing and enjoyable as possible,” the company said.

Due to multiple modifications and as a genuine acknowledgement of the inconvenience caused, Norwegian added, passengers will receive a $200 non-refundable onboard credit per stateroom, in addition to a Future Cruise Credit (FCC).

The FCC will be equivalent to 20 percent of the paid fare for the current cruise and can be used towards any of Norwegian’s published itineraries scheduled through December 31, 2025.

Pre-purchased excursions for the cancelled ports of call are also being fully refunded, Norwegian Cruise Line added.

“We sincerely hope that, despite the points raised, you have found enjoyment during your time onboard with us, and that Norwegian Cruise Line continues to be your preferred cruise line for your next vacation,” the company concluded.