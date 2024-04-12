Swan Hellenic Guests Among First to Experience 2024 Solar Eclipse

Guests aboard Swan Hellenic’s SH Diana were among the first in the world to witness the 2024 total eclipse of the sun on 8 April 2024, according to a press release.

Passengers enjoyed a private experience with open views across the Gulf of California, accompanied by Paul D. Maley of the NASA Johnson Space Center Astronomical Society who offered insights and pointers. Also onboard was Dr. Michael Shara of the American Museum of Natural History, who previously gave an expert talk and socialized with guests throughout their cruise, the cruise line said in a statement.

The eclipse occurred on the seventh day of an eight-night cultural expedition cruise from Acapulco to La Paz (Pichilingue). The SH Diana was sailing from Isla San José, in Espiritu Santo National Park, to the uninhabited Isla Las Animas.

Maley said: “What a fantastic experience! I’ve now been privileged to see 84 eclipses of the sun, but this one was by far the longest and most awesome. Experiencing it from the sea put it in a class of its own!”

Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito added: “It’s been a pleasure to offer our guests this very special private eclipse experience in the waters of the Gulf of California. And for them to have perhaps been the first in the world to see it! We always aim for Swan Hellenic guests to see what others don’t.”