Stephen Mulhern Creates New Illusion Show for P&O Cruises

TV presenter and actor Stephen Mulhern and performer Jonathan Wilkes have created a new show for P&O Cruises featuring Vegas-style illusions and contemporary choreography from Paul Domaine.

The 45-minute show, “Unbelievable” features a range of new themes including neon, lasers, the court of Marie Antoinette, fire, water and UV. The themes serve as the backdrop to showcase illusions including levitation, the Sub Trunk, Sawing in Half and the TV Screen. Stephen Mulhern will interact with the audience through video. The performance also includes an interactive audience trick which will be different each night.

Mulhern described the show as “A show which goes full throttle with illusions that have never before been seen in this country. They are truly unbelievable.”

He added: “I am so proud of Unbelievable. It is the culmination of hard work, creativity, and collaboration with my good friend Jonny Wilkes. We wanted to create a new show that would wow the audiences with amazing magic, stunning visuals, fantastic costumes and the coolest choreography. We have put together a fantastic cast and crew, the best of the best, who share our vision and passion. We can’t wait to share Unbelievable as we sail around the world. It is a show that will make you laugh, gasp, and say ‘how did they do that?’ It is a show that lives up to its name: Unbelievable.”

Mulhern also created a specially curated box of magic tricks that will be available to buy exclusively onboard.

Unbelievable will be performed by the Headliners Theatre cast onboard the Britannia, Azura, Ventura, Arcadia and Aurora from this summer.