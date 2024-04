Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas, set to debut in August 2025, will have its own family dog living onboard as the dog will be named Sailor.

The golden retriever named Sailor will be the cruise line’s second onboard dog, joining Rover, Icon of the Seas “Chief Dog Officer,” who became part of the fleet in January 2024.

The decision to welcome another family dog onboard the company’s second Icon Class ship follows Rover’s huge popularity, according to a company statement.