Silversea Cruises Revises Itinerary for 2025 World Cruise

Silversea Cruises reportedly plans to revise the itinerary of its 2025 world cruise to avoid the Red Sea and the Middle East.

Sailing from Tokyo to New York City, the 136-night voyage originally included destinations in those regions, as well as a crossing of the Suez Canal.

However, according to reports from booked guests, the cruise will now sail across the Indian Ocean before continuing to Western Europe via Africa.

As a result, all ports of call in the Mediterranean and the Middle East have been removed from the voyage.

Instead, the cruise will feature several new destinations in West and East Africa, such as the Seychelles, Mauritius, South Africa, Angola, Senegal, Gambia and more.

New ports of call will include Cape Town, Mahe, Takoradi, Lüderitz, Tema, Dakar, Port Louis, Luanda and Banjul.

Silversea’s 2025 world cruise, named “Controtempo,” was first revealed in 2022 and is scheduled to set sail on January 13, 2025 onboard the Silver Dawn.

The original itinerary featured visits to a total of 59 destinations in 30 countries across four continents.

According to Silversea, the voyage was designed to take guests closer to the authentic heartbeat of iconic and off-the-beaten-path destinations.

Traveling from East to West, the itinerary also allows for more time ashore in unconventional seasons, the company said.

As part of the new itinerary, the Silver Dawn is scheduled to visit several ports of call in the Far East after leaving Japan.

The 596-guest vessel will then head to Southeast Asia for destinations in Vietnam, Singapore and Thailand before continuing to the Indian Ocean.

Following the new segment in Africa, the cruise will continue in Northern and Western Europe, featuring destinations in the North Sea, Scandinavia, the United Kingdom and the Baltic Sea. Before arriving in New York City, the Silver Dawn will also visit Iceland, Greenland and Canada.