Silversea Brings Back Suite Upgrades Promotion

Silversea is reintroducing its Suite Upgrades promotion, offering exclusive benefits on sailings from May 2024 through 2026.

Additionally, for the first time, the Suite Upgrades promotion is combinable with both door-to-door and port-to-port all-inclusive fares, as well as Silversea’s fare guarantee, Venetian Society savings, and combo savings programs.

“Silversea’s value-rich Suite Upgrades promotion provides the perfect opportunity for Travel Advisors to inspire their clients to discover the world with Silversea,” said Massimo Brancaleoni, Silversea’s SVP of global sales and revenue. “Traveling in our trademark level of comfort, while benefiting from our destination expertise to connect meaningfully with each destination, our guests can enjoy a range of exclusive benefits while exploring regions like the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Australia and New Zealand, Antarctica, the Galapagos, the remote islands of French Polynesia, and beyond. Guests should book fast to secure their preferred suite category.”

Available for new bookings made between April 15 and May 31, 2024, the limited-time promotion offers: up to a two-category suite upgrade on a selection of voyages; and a reduced deposit of 15 percent.

Guests can use their shipboard credit for spa treatments, specialty restaurants, premium wines and spirits, optional shore excursions and more.

Featured itineraries include: