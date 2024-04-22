Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Silver Ray Completes Conveyance

Silver Ray

Silversea Cruises’ newest addition to the fleet, the Silver Ray, has completed conveyance on the River Ems its according to Meyer Werft. 

The ship is expected to moor in the Dutch port of Eemshaven for final outfitting ahead of its technical and nautical sea trials on the North Sea.

The Silver Ray will set sail on its maiden voyage in June. 

The 11-night itinerary from Civitavecchia (Rome) To Fusina (Venice) explores Italy, Montenegro and Croatia, with calls in Naples, Sorrento, Palermo, Siracusa, Valletta, Kotor, Split, Zadar and Trieste.

The 728-guest ship is a sister to the Silver Nova which debuted last summer.

 

