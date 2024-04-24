SES Officially Launches O3b mPOWER System

SES announced that its O3b mPOWER software-enabled satellite system is now operational, offering fast connectivity services worldwide.

With the first six O3b mPOWER satellites operating at medium Earth orbit (MEO) and with ground infrastructure around the world, SES will be delivering reliable connectivity services ranging from tens of Mbps to multiple gigabits per second, the company said in a statement.

“We are very excited that O3b mPOWER is now ready to serve our customers around the world. Over the last few years, our SES team, along with our technology partners across space and ground segments, have worked tirelessly to bring our O3b mPOWER system online. I’m proud to say that all the core infrastructure is deployed, tested and ready on a global basis,” said Adel Al-Saleh, CEO of SES. “The demand for O3b mPOWER solutions is very high, and this moment has been long-awaited by our customers. Over the coming weeks, we will work with our mobility, government, enterprise and cloud customers on O3b mPOWER onboarding plans. We’re eager to empower their operations with reliable, high-performance, and secure services.”

To date, SES has launched six out of 13 O3b mPOWER high-throughput and low-latency satellites. With the O3b mPOWER system now operational, the company plans to launch the next two O3b mPOWER satellites in late 2024.