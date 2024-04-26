Seaspan Celebrates 30 Years of Ship Repair in Victoria

Seaspan is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its Victoria Shipyard on Canada’s West Coast.

“Our workforce is the heart of our business and will always be the root of our success. Together, we stand on the values and culture that was built 30 years ago: we continue to focus on customer relationships, quality work, timely delivery, and continuous improvement. It’s a winning formula and how we have set the gold standard in ship repair on the West Coast,” said Tony Winter, general manager and vice president of Seaspan Victoria Shipyards.

“It is an honor to carry on the legacy of this shipyard and celebrate how far we have come — from our humble beginnings to one of Victoria’s major private sector employers.”

Operating from the Esquimalt Graving Dock, Seaspan has repaired 477 vessels in the drydock, including Royal Canadian Navy vessels, cruise ships, ferries, foreign navy vessels and other ships over the last three decades.

The shipyard is also part of the Royal Canadian Navy frigate and submarine maintenance programs, which provide maintenance on the Halifax-class frigates and in-service support for the Victoria-class submarines.