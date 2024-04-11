Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

SeaCloud Cruises Welcomes Journalists On 2024 Spirit Voyages

Sea Cloud Spirit

Sea Cloud Cruises announced that veteran broadcast journalists will be guest lecturers on upcoming 2024 sailings aboard the Sea Cloud Spirit, according to a press release.

Current NBC Producer Joel Seidman will join the Bilboa to the Azores July 23 – August 4 sailing while NBC’s Kerry Sanders will be a featured speaker on a special St. Maarten roundtrip, sailing November 27- December 4.

Each itinerary, carrying up to 136 guests, will feature lectures and discussions onboard.

“Traveling on the Sea Cloud Spirit, her spacious lounge is particularly conducive to rich conversation and special lecturers onboard further enhance those authentic moments for guests,” said Sea Cloud Cruises President North America Mirell Reyes. “Our guests are in for a treat as Joel and Kerry share tales from their travels across the globe reporting on moments that have defined modern history as we know it today.”

The special voyages are:

  • Joel Seidman Bilboa to the Azores, sailing July 23 – August 4: The full itinerary features Bilbao/Spain, Gijón/Spain, three overnights in Porto (Leixões) and overnight in Ponta Delgada/São Miguel/Azores.
  • Kerry Sanders St. Maarten roundtrip, sailing November 27 – December 4: The full itinerary includes: Philipsburg/St. Maarten,, Terre-de-Haut/ Îles des Saintes, Soufrière/St. Lucia, Cabrits, Dominica, Gustavia, St. Barthélemy, Philipsburg/St. Maarten.

 

 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

54 Ships | 122,002 Berths | $36 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.