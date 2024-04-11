SeaCloud Cruises Welcomes Journalists On 2024 Spirit Voyages

Sea Cloud Cruises announced that veteran broadcast journalists will be guest lecturers on upcoming 2024 sailings aboard the Sea Cloud Spirit, according to a press release.

Current NBC Producer Joel Seidman will join the Bilboa to the Azores July 23 – August 4 sailing while NBC’s Kerry Sanders will be a featured speaker on a special St. Maarten roundtrip, sailing November 27- December 4.

Each itinerary, carrying up to 136 guests, will feature lectures and discussions onboard.

“Traveling on the Sea Cloud Spirit, her spacious lounge is particularly conducive to rich conversation and special lecturers onboard further enhance those authentic moments for guests,” said Sea Cloud Cruises President North America Mirell Reyes. “Our guests are in for a treat as Joel and Kerry share tales from their travels across the globe reporting on moments that have defined modern history as we know it today.”

The special voyages are: