Seabourn Cruises’ Venture visited the port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife for the first time, according to a press release.

Launched in 2022, the Seabourn Venture made its inaugural call to Santa Cruz de Tenerife arriving from Dakar on Tuesday, March 26.

The ship departed the port later on that same day heading for Agadir.

The Venture is currently sailing its Easter cruise from Praia, Santiago Island Cape Verde to London, which departed on March 19.