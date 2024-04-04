Seabourn Unveils ‘The Collection,’ Exclusive 2025 Sailings

Seabourn is introducing “The Collection,” a series of exclusive voyages offering unique shoreside experiences, according to a press release.

The first sailings to launch as part of “The Collection” include a selection of Western Mediterranean cruises onboard the Seabourn Venture in 2025, offering exclusive access to private cultural events, fine dining at renowned wineries and premium tickets to tennis tournaments in select ports.

The 2025 voyages will comprise two seven- and eight-day “Mediterranean Marvels and Matches” sailings between Barcelona and Rome with overnights and tickets to the Monte Carlo Masters and Barcelona Open Tennis Tournaments; two 10-day “Andalusian Nights” sailings between Barcelona and Lisbon including overnight stay in Seville and a shoreside cultural event with dinner, a private Flamenco dance performance at the Villa Luisa; and an eight-day “Vineyard Vista” cruise between Lisbon and Dublin with an overnight in Bordeaux and a wine-centered shoreside event.

“Each journey within ‘The Collection’ is a bespoke masterpiece and promises an immersive blend of luxury and special interests that fit perfectly with our ultra-luxury experiences,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn.

“From private dinners at some of the best wineries to attending prestigious tennis tournaments, ‘The Collection’ will deliver special ‘Seabourn Moments’ for our extraordinary guests who seek out-of-the-ordinary experiences.”

The Collection 2025 Voyages include: