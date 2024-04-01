Seabourn Opens 4 Segments of 2026 World Cruise for Sale

Seabourn announced that four individual segments of its 2026 World Cruise – Ring of Fire: Hidden Gems voyage are now open for sale.

Sailing aboard the Seabourn Sojourn and ranging from 10 to 48 days, these shorter segments allow guests to experience parts of the 129-day world tour. Full itinerary details are available on Seabourn’s website.

“Our 2026 World Cruise aboard Seabourn Sojourn will be a remarkable voyage visiting destinations throughout an impressive portion of the Pacific. This region will feature extraordinary cultural and culinary experiences as well as scenic natural wonders for guests to create memorable Seabourn Moments,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. “For guests who are looking to experience parts of this amazing adventure, we’re pleased to offer these shorter segments as an option for them to get a taste of our World Cruise and visit some of their top destinations.”

The new 2026 World Cruise segments include:

Pearls of the South Pacific: Los Angeles to Sydney (9 days) –visits islands including Tahiti and French Polynesia, Fiji, New Caledonia, Vanuatu and New Zealand. Highlights include extended stays in Honolulu, Bora Bora and Tahiti, as well as an overnight in Auckland, New Zealand.

Coral Coast: Circumnavigation and Sapphire Seas: Sydney to Hong Kong (39 days) –The voyage includes a circumnavigation of Australia, with 14 ports, overnight stays in Sydney and Melbourne and extended stays in Hobart and Broome. The itinerary includes Seabourn’s first-ever call to Robe amid the Limestone Coast of South Australia.

Isle of Jade and Beyond: Hong Kong to Tokyo (23 days) –From Hong Kong, Tokyo and Busan, South Korea to ports such as Ishigaki, Miyako and Aomori in Japan, guests onboard the Soujourn will get to experience local cuisine and culture.

Golden Gardens and Glaciers: Tokyo to Vancouver (22 days) –The journey begins in Japan and proceeds with a transpacific voyage to Alaska.

The Seabourn Sojourn will depart for the 2026 World Cruise from Los Angeles on January 6, 2026. The ship will explore the volcanic islands of the South Pacific, sail the wild coasts of Australia and discover islands of Japan before sailing to Alaska. The voyage ends in Vancouver on May 15.