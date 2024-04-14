Sea Cloud Spirit to Host San Juan Guest Chef Series in 2025

Sea Cloud Cruises announced the San Juan Guest Chef Series onboard the Sea Cloud Spirit’s January 2025 Puerto Rico voyages, according to a press release.

Curated by food writer Kathleen Squires and her husband Ronnie Rodriguez of Chef’s Dinner Table in New York, each of the four new sailings will be hosted by a renowned Puerto Rican chef.

The first San Juan Guest Chef Series sailing, hosted by Wilo Benet, sets sail from St. Maarten to San Juan on January 4, 2025. Subsequent January sailings will feature Chef Julie CarriÓn Jan. 10-17, Chef Francis Guzmán, Jan. 17-24 and Chef Mario Pagán on Jan. 24-Feb.1.

Guests onboard can enjoy regional dishes, chef-led cooking demonstrations, rum tastings and culinary discussions.

“Sea Cloud Cruises has focused efforts on growing in North America and developing regional culinary moments, in this case Puerto Rico, complementing our authentic sailing experience,” said Mirell Reyes, president North America, Sea Cloud Cruises. “We are honored to partner with the Chef’s Dinner Table’s Kathleen Squires and Ronnie Rodriguez, two passionate advocates of the island and its gifted chefs, creating memorable moments onboard.”

The six-night Jan. 4-10 sailing from Philipsburg, St. Maarten to San Juan, Puerto Rico (six nights), will include a special Three Kings Dinner on January 6 and cooking demonstrations of Tostones with Caviar and Coquito from scratch. The itinerary includes stops at Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands; Gustavia, St. Barthelemy; Norman Island, British Virgin Islands; and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Chef Julie CarriÓn will host the Jan. 10-17 sailing and will lead an interactive pasteles-making class and a Tembleque dessert demo. Ports of call include Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands; Norman Island, British Virgin Islands; St. John’s, Antigua; Gustavia, St. Barthelemy; St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands; and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Chef Francis Guzmán will be onboard the Jan. 17- 24 sailing featuring culinary experiences such as ceviche and fritter demonstrations. Itinerary highlights include Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands; Norman Island, British Virgin Islands; Gustavia, St. Barthelemy; St. John’s, Antigua; St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands; and San Juan, Puerto Rico.