Scenic Reports Uplift in Sales on Ocean Product

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours reported a huge uplift in sales across its ocean product, following its appearance in the Channel 5 series “Cruising with Susan Calman” in Antarctica.

The two episodes featuring comedian, writer, and presenter Susan Calman exploring the Antarctic peninsula aboard the Scenic Eclipse, along with a successful campaign in the first quarter, resulted in a more than fourfold increase in Antarctica sales compared to the previous year, the company said in a statement.

The episodes led to a record surge in website traffic and phone inquiries resulting in bookings to Antarctica more than doubling compared to the previous weekend, before the first episode aired. The week commencing February 12, 2024, became Scenic’s top-performing week of 2024 so far, both in terms of overall bookings and bookings to the Antarctica region.

Nichola Absalom, managing director of sales and marketing, Scenic UK, said: “Scenic Eclipse and Scenic Eclipse II are unlike any other super-yacht on the market, offering unrivaled exploration and access to some of the world’s most spectacular regions. We were delighted to see such an uplift in sales, particularly to the Antarctica region, after the two episodes of ‘Cruising with Susan Calman’ aired, which followed the announcement of our largest Antarctica season in 2025/26 at the beginning of the year.

“With the arrival of Nick Hughes as director of sales, partnerships and strategic growth earlier this year, we are looking forward to the continued growth of Scenic ocean sales and are confident of cementing our position as providing UK travel agents with the most comprehensive offers, support and training to its valued agent partners.”