Scenic Group Releases Inaugural ESG Report

Scenic Group published its 2023 Impact Report, outlining environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments, according to a press release

The 2023 report details achievements in environmental innovation and social responsibility in alignment with the company’s Cherish the Planet platform and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs).

“At Scenic Group, we balance ultra-luxury travel with environmental stewardship,” said Glen Moroney, founder and chairman of Scenic Group. “We understand that responsible practices are crucial not just for safeguarding the world in which we live but also for ensuring that we can continue to bring our guests to some of the most extraordinary places on earth. Our commitment to sustainability secures the future of transformative travel and is critical to our dynamic growth strategy.”

Highlights from the 2023 Impact Report include:

Reduced single-use plastics by 95 percent across its fleet

Investing in advanced ship design to protect the sea floor and progressive water treatment systems to purge invasive species

Launched the “Cherish the Planet” menu featuring locally sourced and sustainable ingredients

Created the “Cherish the Planet” Sustainable Touring Inclusion Programme to support community engagement worldwide.

“Our strategic approach not only focuses on operational enhancements but also on deepening our connections with the communities we visit,” said Phil Jordan, director of sustainability for Scenic Group.

The Impact Report is available here.